NALSAR invites applications for online course on Indian Constitution

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 04:51 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: To disseminate the constitutional law knowledge in regional languages, NALSAR University of Law has developed the Basic Course on Indian Constitution in Telugu with 32 videos which include walk the talk, panel discussion, interview, case study etc.

The admissions for the four-month course are open now and the enrolled candidates can access the videos from home as the course is offered in online mode. The course focuses on providing a sound theoretical footing as well as practical insights into the working of the Indian Constitution.

It also highlights the contributions of Bar and Bench from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, a press release said. A brief drafting history is also highlighted for the candidates to better appreciate the Indian Constitution.

The eligibility is 10th / SSC pass and fee is Rs.1,500 and interested candidates can visit www.nalsarpro.org