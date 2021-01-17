Nama Nageshwar Rao gifts ambulance under ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Lok Sabha floor leader and Khammam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao on Sunday handed over a fully-equipped ambulance to the Khammam District Government General Hospital, in the presence of the hospital superintendent Dr Venkateshwarlu and other senior doctors.

He presented the first ambulance under the ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative launched by TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao.

The MP announced that he will present a total of six fully-equipped ambulances to different government hospitals at an expenditure of Rs 1.23 crore, under Khammam Parliamentary constituency. Khammam Mayor Papalal, Rythu Bandhu Samithi convener Nalamala Venkateshwara Rao, DCCB director Thulluri Brahmaiah and other TRS leaders and government hospital staff, were present.

