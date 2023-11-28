Namibia qualifies for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:57 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: In Windhoek, Namibia, the African cricket scene witnessed a triumphant moment as the Namibia cricket team clinched a spot in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup set for the Americas and the West Indies next year.

During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup African region qualifiers, Namibia exhibited sheer dominance by securing victories in all five matches they played.

Their outstanding performance culminated in a remarkable win against Tanzania, sealing their entry into the prestigious World Cup tournament.

In the showdown against Tanzania, Namibia set a formidable pace, notching up a total of 157 runs while losing six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Smith emerged as the standout player, showcasing an impressive display by scoring 40 runs off 25 balls, which included one four and four powerful sixes, establishing himself as the leading run-scorer for the team.

In response, Tanzania struggled to match Namibia’s prowess, managing to score only 99 runs and losing six wickets within their 20 overs.

Namibia’s stellar performance throughout the qualifiers and their commanding victory over Tanzania solidified their place as the African representative in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, marking a historic moment for cricket in the region.

𝑸𝑼𝑨𝑳𝑰𝑭𝑰𝑬𝑫 👍 Namibia have booked their berth for Men’s #T20WorldCup 2024 👏https://t.co/2VxDgDrCWJ — ICC (@ICC) November 28, 2023