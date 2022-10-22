Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film titled ‘Veera Simha Reddy’

By IANS Published: Updated On - 12:21 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

The film was until now being tentatively referred to as #NBK107.

Chennai: Director Gopichand Malineni’s highly anticipated film, featuring actor Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, has been titled ‘Veera Simha Reddy’.

The film was until now being tentatively referred to as #NBK107.

Choosing to launch the title on Konda Reddy Buruju in Kurnool, the makers released the title through a 3D poster.

The title has evinced interest in film buffs with a few pointing out that a majority of Balakrishna’s films’ that have the word ‘Simha’ in their titles have ended up being huge blockbusters.

The poster that the makers released to announce the title presents Balakrishna in a commanding posture. A lungi-clad Balakrishna is seen having one foot on a milestone that reads, Pulicherla 4 kms. Seen beside him is a specially designed weapon, giving the impression that the man’s character in the film is on a big hunt.

Shruti Haasan plays the leading lady in this project which is being made on a lavish scale by Mythri Movie Makers.

The movie also stars Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar among others.

Music sensation S. Thaman, who is in superb form of late and who has delivered blockbuster albums to both Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni in their last respective films, is scoring the music of ‘Veera Simha Reddy’.

Rishi Punjabi is taking care of cinematography while Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are producing the film. Acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues for this film, which has National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli handling its editing.

‘Veera Simha Reddy’ is scheduled to release worldwide for Sankranthi, 2023.