Urvashi Rautela hospitalised in Hyderabad after suffering severe injuries on sets of ‘NBK 109’

The actor's team has confirmed that she has suffered an intertrochanteric hip fracture and is receiving the best possible treatment at a medical facility in Hyderabad.

By Pratyusha sista Updated On - 10 July 2024, 03:49 PM

Urvashi Rautela

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and model, Urvashi Rautela, sustained an injury on the set of Balakrishna’s ‘NBK 109’. She was quickly taken to a hospital after suffering a severe fracture.

Urvashi was injured while filming an action sequence for the movie. ‘NBK 109.’

The movie is directed by Bobby Kolli and it features Nandamuri Balakrishna and Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles.

Further updates on her health are awaited.