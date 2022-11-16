Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer ‘Bimbisara’ streaming in Hindi on Zee5

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:21 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: One of the popular streaming platforms, Zee5 has announced that the film is now available to stream in Hindi. Produced by N.T.R Arts, the movie has stars such as Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Written and directed by debutant Mallidi Vassishta, the movie also sees Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, Brahmaji, Sai Kiran, Ayyappa P Sharma and others playing important roles.

The film begins in the year 500 BC when Bimbisara (Kalyan Ram) is the emperor of the Trigartala empire. A vile egomaniac, his violent antics have no limit. However, his ego trip ends when his banished twin brother Devadatta ambushes him and teleports him – through a magical mirror to the present-day world. What happens when this authoritarian king is reincarnated as a suit-wearing rich man in a modern-day world? If you haven’t watched it yet, now is the time.

Actor Kalyan Ram said, “It makes me extremely happy that ‘Bimbisara’ has performed so well on Zee5 and has crossed 200+ million streaming minutes. I feel overwhelmed seeing so much love and appreciation. It makes me truly happy that people have enjoyed the film and now it will be available to them in Hindi too.”

Director Vasishta said, “Seeing the film do so well on this platform is a wonderful feeling altogether. The audience has given it a lot of love during the premiere in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages, and I am sure that they will give a similar reaction for the Hindi premiere as well. Cannot wait to achieve another milestone.”