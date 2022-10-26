Kalyan Ram’s ‘Bimbisara’ hits 100 million streaming minutes on ZEE5

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:15 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Within 48 hours of the premiere on ZEE5, the movie went on to clock 100 million streaming minutes and witnessed the biggest Diwali week opening on ZEE5 India.

Hyderabad: ZEE5 premiered the fantasy action Telugu film Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer ‘Bimbisara’ on the platform on Diwali, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. While the film was a massive success and critics’ favourite during the theatrical release, the premiere of the digital platform was no less than a dhamaka.

That’s not all; fans of the movie went gaga and celebrated the success in Vijayawada and Hyderabad. The audience witnessed ‘Bimbisara’ fans showering love and splashing flowers on their matinee idol’s life-sized cut-out. This Diwali was, indeed, a great time for the platform, the makers, and the actors to celebrate! Produced by N.T.R Arts, and written and directed by debutant Mallidi Vassishta, the critically-acclaimed Telugu film premiered on ZEE5 on October 21.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, “We are extremely delighted with the response that ‘Bimbisara’ has received on the platform. Within two days, we witnessed 100 million streaming minutes and it’s indeed a great milestone for us.”

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram said, “I am super excited to be witnessing such an overwhelming response from the viewers for the World Digital Premiere for ‘Bimbisara’. It’s a proud moment for all of us that during the Diwali weekend, it has crossed 100 million streaming minutes. Just felt very overwhelmed, can only thank the audience for the love they give me.”

Director Mallidi Vasishta said, “‘Bimbisara’ will remain very close to my heart as it’s a product of my love for the fantasies and fascination for historical characters and stories. I am glad that the content is being well accepted and loved by the viewers. With its success in the theatre and now on ZEE5, I feel overwhelmed by the response.”