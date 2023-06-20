Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to alma mater IIT Bombay

The Infosys Co-founder Nandan Nilekani earlier contributed Rs 85 crore to the institute, bringing the cumulative value of his support to Rs 400 crore.

By IANS Published Date - 12:13 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Photo: Infosys

Bengaluru: Infosys Co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani has donated Rs 315 crore ($38.5 million) to his alma mater, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

The memorandum of understanding was formally signed in Bengaluru on Tuesday by Nilekani and professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay.

“IIT Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future,” said Nilekani, also the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

“This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow,” he added.

Nandan Nilekani joined IIT Bombay in 1973 for a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

“This historic donation will significantly accelerate the growth of IIT Bombay and will firmly set it on a path of global leadership. IIT Bombay is committed to building research and academic excellence that can make India a leader in scientific discovery and its translation towards solving the pressing challenges facing humankind,” said Chaudhuri.

Over the last 50 years, Nilekani has stayed connected with the Institute in multiple roles. He served on the Board of the IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation from 1999 to 2009 and was on the Board of Governors from 2005 to 2011.

He was awarded the prestigious Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1999, followed by an Honorary Doctorate in 2019 as part of the 57th convocation of IIT Bombay.

IIT Bombay aims to set up world-class centres of excellence in strategic areas such as artificial intelligence, green energy, quantum computing and others, nurturing a deep tech start-up ecosystem, and providing best-in-class research, living, and academic facilities to students and faculty.