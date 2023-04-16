Nandini Gupta of Rajasthan crowned Femina Miss India World 2023

Nandini Gupta of Rajasthan was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023, who will go onto represent India at the Miss World content.

By IANS Published Date - 11:30 AM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: With nearly a six-decade-long famed legacy of transforming the lives of young talented women and changing the landscape of glamour and the fashion industry of India, VLCC & Trends co-present Femina Miss India 2023 hosted by Manipur Tourism, co-powered by ORRA Fine Jewellery, makeup partner Colorbar Made for Magic & co-powered by Rajnigandha Pearls, vows to continue its tradition of creating influential beauty ambassadors, and supporting young women in their quest to explore their potential and empowering them to become a positive force for change.

The Times Group entered into a first-ever partnership with the Department of Tourism, Government of Manipur, to host the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2023 in the capital of Manipur, a first of it’s kind initiative in the history of the pageant. The 30 state winners arrived in Imphal on April 7 to a warm reception and felicitation. In an attempt to prompt and experience the state’s rich culture, the state winners visited various tourist attractions of key significance and showcased its unique heritage and history during their stay in the capital city, Imphal.

The grand finale ceremony held on April 15 was a star-studded affair and celebrated the ethos of beauty in diversity. The evening kickstarted with a breathtaking performance by the former winners of the pageant, Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, Manya Singh, Suman Rao and Shivani Jadhav – dressed in exquisite and finely crafted lehengas from Mohey. Moving onto the show, the audience were entertained by the highly anticipated performances by Bollywood’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan followed by the gorgeous Ananya Panday. The evening’s proceedings were led by the dynamic duo Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednaker who kept the audience engaged with their wits and improvisations.

The gala event witnessed multiple rounds of captivating fashion sequences featuring the beautiful 30-state winners in a stunning collection by Namrata Joshipura for Trends, Rocky Star and Robert Naorem showcasing traditional costumes. The state winners were judged by an elite panel consisting of Femina Miss India Universe 2002 & Mentor Neha Dhupia, boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi, ace choreographer Terence Lewis, film director & writer Harshavardhan Kulkarni and distinguished designers Rocky Star and Namrata Joshipura. The state winners interacted with the jury panel and took to their questions with great confidence.

The showpiece contest culminated into the coronation ceremony, wherein the outgoing queens crowned the new winners. Nandini Gupta of Rajasthan was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023, who will go onto represent India at the Miss World content. Delhi’s Sherya Poonja, was crowned Femina Miss India 2023 – 1st Runner-up and Manipur’ Thounaojam Strela Luwang was crowned Femina Miss India 2023 – 2nd Runner-up.

In attendance to the guestlist were former Manipur state winners, Soibam Kanchan, Urmila Shagolsem, Maria Chanu Pangambam, and Angobi Chanu Loukrakpam.