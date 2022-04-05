Nani grooves in ‘Panchakattu’ at Times Square

Hyderabad: After the mixed reviews of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, Natural Star Nani is gearing up with his upcoming film ‘Ante Sundaraniki’. The actor, who keeps in touch with his fans through social media, posted a teaser titled ‘Panchakattu’ on his Instagram.

The ‘Jersey’ actor is all set to entertain his fans with an innocent Brahmin role in ‘Ante Sundaraniki’. The actor is seen in unmatched swag by grooving at New York’s Times Square. Along with the video, Nani also shared that the song will be released on April 6 at 6:30 pm.

The film is helmed by Vivek Athreya, on the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim, Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Prudhvi Raj, Srikanth Iyengar and many more. The film is expected to hit the theatres on June 10.

Apart from this, the ‘Middle Class Abbayi’ actor is also working for ‘Dasara’, which is directed by Srikanth Odela. The film also stars ‘Mahanati’ actor Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Recently, the film unit shared the first look of Nani’s character, which won hearts of many.

