Narayana student bags gold medal in chemistry olympiad

Hyderabad: Adarsh Reddy, a student of Narayana has bagged a gold medal in the 53rd International Chemistry Olympiad 2021 conducted online from Kansai, Japan.

Only four students across the country competed and of them two won gold medals and two won silver medals. “From South India, the only student who bagged gold medal is from Narayana, which certainly is a matter of great pride not just to Narayana Group but to entire country,” Narayana Group, managing director, Dr. P Sindhura Narayana said on Tuesday.

The final round was held from July 25 to August 2 virtually due to prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation. A total of 81 countries across the world participated in the contest, only four from each country were shortlisted for final round.

Adarsh Reddy said the academic programme in Narayana was designed so meticulously that he could get good hold on fundamentals.

