Narayanpet: Two children drown in rivulet

Preethi (13) and Rohit (11) drowned while two others managed to escape at Tirumalapur village on Sunday when they went for washing clothes in a rivulet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 10:35 PM

Representational Image

Narayanpet: Two children drowned while two others managed to escape at Tirumalapur village on Sunday when they went for washing clothes in a rivulet.

The deceased have been identified as Preethi (13) and Rohit (11) and two other children Mangala and Rajamma escaped. The deceased were natives of neighbouring Karnataka and had arrived in the village to attend a funeral ceremony of their relative.

After attending the ceremony, the family members went to the rivulet to wash the clothes. Accidentally the children slipped into the rivulet and locals rescued two children but the two others met watery grave.

Police reached the spot and conducted an enquiry, according to reports.