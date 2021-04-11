Narayanpet: Woman dies after taking vaccine; heart attack, say doctors

By | Published: 12:14 am

Narayanpet: An elderly woman, who received Covid-19 vaccination on Friday morning, died late on the same night. However, officials ruled out any adverse effects of vaccination and said she died due to cardiac arrest and age-related ailments.

Balanolla Savaramma (60), a resident of Kothapalli in Utkoor of Narayanpet district, got the vaccine administered at Pulimamidi Primary Healthcare Centre, along with five other elderly persons. She developed fever by evening following which she took paracetamol given by the hospital staff. She continued to complain of fever, body pains and chest pain before she breathed her last at around 10.30 pm.

The family members suspect that Savaramma died due to faulty administration of the vaccine by the local ASHA worker. However, the officials ruled out any such possibility. Narayanpet Collector Harichandana sent a medical team to investigate into the incident.

