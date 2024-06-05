| Narendra Modi Unanimously Elected As Nda Leader As He Gets Ready To Form Govt

Narendra Modi unanimously elected as NDA leader as he gets ready to form govt

TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, LJP(R) leader Chirag Paswan and NCP leader Praful Patel were among those who attended the meeting.

By PTI Updated On - 5 June 2024, 07:22 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President J P Nadda, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and other leaders during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at PMs residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday.

New Delhi: Leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance unanimously elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ruling bloc’s leader on Wednesday, passing a resolution to underscore the government’s commitment to serving the poor, women, youths, farmers and deprived sections of society.

They met at Modi’s residence here a day after the NDA won a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha election, paving the way for him to take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962.

The resolution said the NDA government will continue working to lift people’s living standards for the country’s all-round development while conserving its heritage.

“We are all proud that the NDA fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and won. We all NDA leaders unanimously elect Narendra Modi as our leader,” it added.

The resolution also said that people have seen the country being developed in every sector in the last 10 years due to the pro-people policies of the NDA government under Modi.