Narendra Modi’s ‘Abudance Of Millets’ Gets Nominated For 2024 Grammy Awards | Falguni Shah

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: The song promoting millets, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has received a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category for the 2024 Grammy Awards. Titled “Abundance of Millets,” the track discusses the health benefits of millets and the government’s initiatives to promote this cereal. The song showcases the talents of Indian-American Grammy-winning singer Falu (Falguni Shah) and her husband, singer Gaurav Shah.