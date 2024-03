| Naresh Steers Park Hyatt To Win Over Dolphin Dolphin At Hrats T20 Cricket Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 10:51 PM

Hyderabad: Riding on G Naresh Kumar’s 53-ball 67-run knock, Park Hyatt registered a 3-wicket win over Dolphin Hotels Pvt Ltd in the Hotel & Restaurants Association of Telangana State (HRATS) T20 Cricket Tournament in Hyderabad on Monday.

Brief Scores: Dolphin Hotels Pvt Ltd (RFC) 128 in 19 overs (L Avinash 42; Vishal Vishvkarma 4/14, Shubham Tandle 2/21) lost to Park Hyatt 129/7 in 18.5 overs (G Naresh Kumar 67; Rakesh 2/13, Nageswara Reddy 2/19); Taj Vivanta 113/9 in 20 overs (Satish 31; Nagendra 2/16, Parikshit Kumar 2/28) lost to ITC Kohenur 116/8 in 16.2 overs (M Sajal 25; Sandeep Shah 2/23).