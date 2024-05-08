People of Telangana want change: Nama Nageswara Rao

Stating that victory would be his in the fight between truth and falsehood, he said BRS MPs should be in the Parliament to fight back the conspiracies against Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 07:59 PM

BRS candidate for Khammam LS seat Nama Nageswara Rao addressing an election meeting on Wednesday in Sathupalli constituency.

Khammam: The people of Telangana want change and are ready to start a silent revolution, BRS Khammam parliament candidate Nama Nageswara Rao said on Wednesday. Addressing booth level meetings and Athmeeya Sammelanams on Wednesday at Sathupalli, Kallur, Penuballi, Bonakal, Nagulavancha and other places in the district, he appealed to the public to elect him a huge majority as a return gift for former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who developed Telangana.

Stating that victory would be his in the fight between truth and falsehood, he said BRS MPs should be in the Parliament to fight back the conspiracies against Telangana. The Congress made tall promises before coming to power but in the last five months, the people had fully understood its true colours. Farmers in the State were in dire straits as till now Rythu Bandhu assistance was not paid completely, Nageswara Rao said.

People should decide if they want BRS who helped farmers or Congress which brought famine. The elections would change the future of the district and the State as well, he said. MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra also spoke.