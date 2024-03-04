Narsingh Cloth Emporium donates generously to Hare Krishna Heritage Tower Project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 04:38 PM

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Heritage Tower Project, an upcoming cultural & heritage infrastructure project conceived by Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad (HKM-H), received a boost with a generous donation from Narsingh Cloth Emporium Pvt Ltd, a well-established business house in Hyderabad.

Represented by Managing Director Sanjay Singhania, Narsingh Cloth Emporium Pvt Ltd demonstrated their commitment to social and cultural development by presenting a cheque of Rs 22 lakh to Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, President of Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, MD, Narsingh Cloth Emporium Pvt Ltd, Sanjay Singhania said that the company achieved the turnover of Rs 270 Cr for this FY 2023-24, with the immense blessings of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

“We have long been committed to supporting community initiatives and fostering societal well-being, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the Heritage Tower project, highlighting the company’s dedication to philanthropy and cultural preservation,” he said.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu, president, HKM-Hyderabad appreciated Narsingh Cloth Emporium Pvt Ltd for their generous donation. Recognizing the invaluable role of such contributions in advancing cultural endeavors, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu emphasized the collective responsibility in nurturing India’s spiritual heritage, a press release said.