NASA Invents A Snake Robot To Explore Space | EELS | NASA | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: NASA is testing a robot snake and this might prove to be path-breaking for space missions. This snake-looking machine is expected to explore oceans on Saturn’s moon and other inaccessible locations. Today, we bring you NASA’s robot snake.