National TT Championships: Seeded men’s and women’s teams sail into quarters

Mukherjee put the top-seeded institutional squad in the lead with a comfortable 11-3 11-5 11-4 win over Seraha Jacob of Kerala.

By PTI Published Date - 07:15 AM, Wed - 22 March 23

Jammu: Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula shone bright as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) blanked Kerala 3-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the 84th UTT Inter-State National Table Tennis Championships here on Tuesday.

Mukherjee put the top-seeded institutional squad in the lead with a comfortable 11-3 11-5 11-4 win over Seraha Jacob of Kerala. Sreeja, who played the second tie for RBI, then dropped a game against Pranati P Nair of Kerala before picking up the steam to register a 10-12 11-5 11-6 11-7 win.

Diya Chitale wasted no time in disposing of Renuka Ashwani, winning the third tie 11-6 11-6 11-3. Sreeja, the reigning national champion, got caught on the wrong foot, struggling to adjust to Nair’s game plan and lost on extended points.

However, the star paddler reverted to her attacking mode and reaped the benefits. Pranati, unable to cope with the pressure, wilted under pressure, and RBI went 2-0 up.

The other teams that passed the muster to enter the quarterfinals included Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and PSPB.

Delhi, though defeated Karnataka 3-1, the former’s women had to put up a brave fight in the face of consistent resistance from Kushi Viswanath and Deshna Vanshika.

Kushi accounted for Delhi’s top player Garima Goyal 3-2. Garima began well and led 2-1 before going down to Kushi.

However, Mariya Rony failed to capitalise and went down in straight games to Vanshika Bhargava as the latter drew level. After that, Tamanna Saini got stretched by Deshna, yet the Delhi paddler held her nerves to put her team 2-1 up.

Vanshika, in her second singles, downed Kushi without a fuss, winning the tie 11-4 11-5 11-6.

Similarly, Maharashtra women dropped a tie when Trisha Gogoi of Assam defeated Shruti Amrute 5-11 10-12 11-3 15-13 11-4 in a tight rubber, but Swastika Ghosh, who provided the lead for Maharashtra when she beat Kritika Upadhyaya 3-1.

Taneesha Kotecha, who accounted for Jitakhee Muzumdar 3-1, and Swastika finished it for their state.

Swastika did drop a game against Trisha but pulled it off with a 12-10 11-5 10-12 17-15 triumph. All others had easy passage beating their opponents 3-0.

All the eight-seeded teams in the men’s section made it to the quarterfinals, registering easy wins over their rivals.

Sharath Kamal, who made his appearance in the second stage, made his intentions clear with an 11-13 11-2 11-4 11-4 win over Akash Gupta of Uttarakhand to consolidate the lead after Harmeet Desai put PSPB 1-0 up with his 7-11 11-5 11-4 11-7 triumph over Gautam Dhruvansh.

Manav Thakkar completed the job when he downed Nitin Singh 11-4 11-3 11-5.

In the other pre-quarterfinals, West Bengal beat Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh thrashed Gujarat, Delhi defeated Punjab, Haryana accounted for TTFI 1, Telangana beat Manipur, Maharashtra downed Madhya Pradesh and Railways beat Assam to sail into the quarters.

Results (Team Events):

Women: Pre-quarterfinals: RBI bt Kerala 3-0; Haryana bt Chandigarh 3-0; Delhi bt Karnataka 3-1; Maharashtra bt Assam 3-1; West Bengal bt Gujrat 3-0; Tamil Nadu bt Telangana 3-0; Madhya Pradesh bt TTFI 1 3-1; PSPB bt Andhra Pradesh 3-0.

Men: Pre-quarterfinals: PSPB bt Uttarakhand 3-0; West Bengal bt Karnataka 3-1; Uttar Pradesh bt Gujarat 3-0; Delhi bt Punjab 3-0; Haryana bt TTFI 3-0; Telangana bt Manipur 3-0; Maharashtra bt Madhya Pradesh 3-0; RSPB bt Assam 3-0.