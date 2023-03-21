Svetlov Dmitry bags top honours at Brilliant Trophy Online Chess Tournament

Svetlov Dmitry of Russia bagged top honours at the Brilliant Trophy Online Open Chess Tournament
Hyderabad: IM Svetlov Dmitry of Russia bagged top honours at the Brilliant Trophy Online Open Chess Tournament on Tuesday. The Russian scored 11 points from 12 rounds to emerge champion.
Meanwhile, Arvind Iyer from Thane claimed second spot with 10.5 points while Vijayawada’s J Malleswara Rao scored 10 points to take third place.
Top Ten Places: 1 IM Svetlov Dmitry, 2 Arvind Iyer, 3 J Malleswara Rao, 4 Abdallah M Nistar, 5 Mandar Lad, 6 Srikara Darbha, 7 Gowtham Rammoorthy, 8 Irondla Akashkumar, 9 Peter Anand, 10 Navodith V Bhat; Best Woman: M Pranavi; Best Veteran: Sankaran P K.