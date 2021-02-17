Nationwide campaign by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

The activities associated with the campaign include programmes that trigger self-introspection and trigger a thought process towards having a stronger family

Hyderabad: In order to safeguard the concept of having a strong family, the women’s wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), is conducting a nationwide campaign ‘Strong Family – Strong Society’ from February 19 to February 28.

The activities associated with the campaign include programmes that trigger self-introspection and trigger a thought process towards having a stronger family. As a part of this, corner meetings, competitions, panel discussions with lawyers, family counsellors, interactive sessions with experts and more will be organised across the country. These activities will be done within the community and also for the public in general.

JIH also aims on sending letters to community leaders, Imams of mosques and other religious scholars to draw their attention to this program and spread awareness about the issues like domestic violence, sexual abuse, and other social evils that affect a family.

