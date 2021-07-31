Stable govt, able governance bringing investments to Telangana: KTR

Minister K T Rama Rao launches Quantra Quartz unit of Pokarna Group set up with Rs 500 cr; generates 500 direct employment and indirect employment of 3000

By | Published: 6:32 pm 6:33 pm

Hyderabad: A stable government and an able governance has been the mantra that is helping Telangana to get continued investments. The State government is focused on bringing all round development across sectors in urban and rural areas, aimed at creating employment for the locals, said Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly set up ‘Quantra Quartz’, a quartz surfaces manufacturing unit of Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited set up with an investment of Rs 500 crore in Mekaguda village of Kothur mandal, the Minister said that the State government has been implementing ‘Palle Pragathi’ programmes in the rural areas and ‘Pattana Pragathi’ in urban areas to ensure that the entire State is on the same development plank.

Urging the investors to consider Telangana for their investments, Rao said Telangana is the only State to offer deemed approval to the investment proposals if the government did not respond in 15 days. “If the officials do not come back to you with a Yes or No within 15 days, on the 16th day the proposal will get a deemed approval. This apart, there will be a fine of Rs 1,000 per day on the officials responsible for the delay,” he said, adding that the effort is to be responsive to the needs of the investors.

Rama Rao said the State brought the single window clearance system in 2015 to remove the entry barriers for the industries. Investors can start the work on the project from day one without any prior approvals. The State relies on self-certification of the industries and is a key feature of the ease of doing business reform in the State. He said over 15,000 units have been given approval in the last six years attracting investments of Rs 2.2 lakh crore. About 80 per cent of these have already become operational, resulting in creation of about 15 lakh jobs, the Minister said.

He lauded the efforts of Pokarna in creating local employment. Rao requested Pokarna Chairman Gautam Chand Jain, who has a successful businesses in the textile and fashion segments as well, to consider setting up a textile/garment unit in the surroundings to create local employment. The Minister said textile and allied units have a potential to provide large scale employment. The State Government will offer training required to be recruited at the units, he said.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao were present.

New Plant

Speaking on the occasion, Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman and MD, Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL) said, the company invested around Rs 500 crore to set up its second new manufacturing unit in Mekaguda. The unit commenced commercial production on March 24 this year. The unit created 500 new jobs directly and will generate about 3000 indirect jobs through spin-off employment and support Telangana businesses in the supply chain.

PESL, a subsidiary of Pokarna Limited, is India’s largest manufacturer and exporter of premium quartz surfaces. The unit is equipped with advanced Bretonstone technology from Italy and is spread over 1,60,000 square meters and has a built-up area of about 6 lakh sqft. It has several robots and other high level process automations. This plant increases its installed capacity to 15 million sqft annually.

Quantra Quartz from Pokarna is an innovative, high performance, decorative surfacing material available to kitchen and bath industry, architects and designers. Other applications include vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs and other interior surfaces in residential and non-residential applications.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .