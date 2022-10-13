Nava Limited wins Telangana Industry Award-2022

Kothagudem: Palocha based Nava Limited has won the Telangana State Industry Award-2022 in CSR category.

The company was selected for ‘Best CSR Practices Platinum Award’ in recognition of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities being carried out in rural as well as urban areas in the district, said a release here on Thursday.

The company has been imparting vocational and skill development training to poor rural women through its Women Empowerment Centre, besides livelihood training like tailoring, embroidery, sanitary napkins, jute bags and palm leaf decorative articles making and DTP courses.

In 2021 the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) had chosen the Nava Limited for Jamunadevi Tibrewala Award for excellence in social welfare initiatives for women empowerment, the release added.