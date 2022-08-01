Kothagudem SP lauds services of Nava Limited to Godavari flood victims

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

SP Dr. Vineeth G and Nava Limited Vice President Y Srinivasa Murthy distributed flood relief kits to tribals at Dummugudem in Kothagudem district on Monday.

Kothagudem: Police organised a mega medical camp and distributed essential commodities to tribal families affected by Godavari floods in Dummugudem mandal in the district on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G, who took part in the programme informed that police identified 400 families in flood affected villages in the mandal and distributed flood relief kits each worth Rs 2000 to the families.

The tribals were given medical treatment for various ailments along with free medicines. The relief kits were provided by Paloncha based Nava Limited as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Speaking in the occasion Dr. Vineeth said he was happy to provide essentials to 850 families affected by floods in Cherla and Dummugudem mandals with the cooperation of Nava Limited. He also lauded the training and employment programmes of the company.

He thanked the medical team of Dummugudem PHC and Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for their services. The district police would always be ready to address the problems being faced by tribals due to floods in Cherla and Dummugudem mandals, he said.

Bhadrachalam ASP, B Rohit Raju said even though the flood situation was grave the district police succeeded in preventing loss of life in coordination with other departments.

The efforts made in that direction by Dummugudem police were commendable.

Nava Limited Vice President Y Srinivasa Murthy, Dummugudem PHC medical officer Dr. Vasundhara, CI D Ramesh, SIs Ravi and Keshav Nava Limited Dy. Manager (Social Development) M Srinivasa Rao, its representatives Mohan Rao and others were present.