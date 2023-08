Naveen, Sindhura emerge champions of TS Ranking Ten-pin Bowling Tournament

Left to Right, Wivek Singh, Naveen Siddam, Sindhura Adini and Mamatha Gotte

Hyderabad: Naveen Siddam and Sindhura emerged champions of the 2nd Telangana State Ranking Ten-pin Bowling Tournament held in Gallivant Bowling and Gaming, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Saturday.

In a close men’s final, second seeded and National champion Naveen secured a narrow 2 points win over top seed Wivek Singh in 379-377 scoreline.

Second seed Sindhura cruised past top seed Mamatha Gotte to win 292-257 in the women’s final.

Results: Special Prizes: Highest Average in a 6-game block (Men)-Naveen Siddam (200.83); Highest Average in 4-game block (Women)-Mamatha G (151.25); Highest Average in 18 games (Men)-Wivek Singh (187.83); Highest Average in 8 games block (Women)-Mamatha G (147.88).