Navya makes it to final of the Kotak India Junior International Series

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:08 AM, Sun - 28 August 22

India's Navya Kanderi stunned fifth seeded Ong Xin Yee of Malaysia 21-12, 21-18 in the women's semifinal of the Kotak India Junior International Series

Hyderabad: India’s Navya Kanderi stunned fifth seeded Ong Xin Yee of Malaysia 21-12, 21-18 in the women’s semifinal of the Kotak India Junior International Series held at the Kotak Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad on Saturday.

In another semifinal, third seeded Isharani Baruah from India defeated Shriyanshi Valishetty 21-18, 21-14 to enter into the summit clash.

Results:

Women: Singles:

Semifinals: Navya Kanderi (IND) bt Ong Xin Yee (5) (MAS) 21-12, 21-18, Isharani Baruah (3) (IND) bt Shriyanshi Valishetty (IND) 21-18, 21-14;

Quarterfinals: Ong Xin Yee (MAS) bt Tanvi Sharma (IND) 21-16, 14-21, 21-14, Navya Kanderi (16) (IND) bt Devika Sihag (IND) 21-18, 21-17, Isharani Baruah (IND) bt Carmen TING (6) (MAS) 10-21, 21-12, 21-13, Shriyanshi Valishetty (IND) bt Sakshi Phogat (10) (IND) 21-13, 21-19;

Doubles: Semifinals: Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma (IND) bt Nardhana Ravi Shankar/ Ridhi Kaur Toor (IND) 21-18, 21-19, Ong Xin Yee/Carmen Ting (MAS) bt Shreya Balaji/Srinidhi Narayanan (IND) 21-19, 16-21, 21-18;

Quarterfinals: Nardhana Ravi Shankar/Ridhi Kaur Toor (IND) bt Chong Jie Yu/Lai Ting Cen (MAS) 21-11, 21-8, Radhika Sharma and Tanvi Sharma (IND) bt Vennala Kalagotla/Shriyanshi Valishetty (IND) 21-15, 21-19, Ong Xin Yee/Carmen Ting (MAS) bt Mahek Nayak/Anamika Singh (4) (IND) 21-12, 21-11; Shreya Balaji/Srinidhi Narayanan (IND) bt Neysa Cariappaa/Taneesha Singh (IND) 21-19, 23-21;

Men: Singles:

Semifinals: Justin HOH (1) (MAS) bt Pranav Rao Gandham (IND) 21-14, 21-11;

Quarterfinals: Justin HOH (1) (MAS) bt Darshan Pujari (IND) 21-15, 21-15, Pranav Rao Gandham (3) (IND) bt Ansh Vishal Gupta (IND) 21-16, 21-6, Samarveer (IND) bt Abhinav Thakur (IND) 13-21, 21-19 21-19, Pranay Shettigar (IND) bt Lakshay Sharma (6) (IND) 21-19, 21-18;

Doubles: Semifinals: Apiluk Gatera Hong/ Witchaya Jintamuttha Tha bt Krish Desai/Pranay Shettigar (IND) 21-18, 21-14;

Quarterfinals: Apiluk Gaterahong/Witchaya Jintamuttha (5) THA bt Venkata Uneeth Krishna Bhimavarapu/Shashank Chhetri (IND) 21-16, 21-19, Krish Desai/Pranay Shettigar (IND) bt Arya Thakore/Dhruv Thakore (IND) 13-21, 22-20, 21-13, Kang Khai Xing/Aaron Tai (MAS) bt Divyam Arora/Mayank Rana (IND) 21-17, 21-15, Nicholas Raj/Tushar Suveer (IND) bt Darshan Pujari/Abhinav Thakur (IND) 21-10, 21-16.