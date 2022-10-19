NCD kits for BP, Diabetes, Cancer patients in Siddipet

06:58 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Siddipet: On the lines of the immensely successful KCR kits, which the State government has been giving to new mothers across the State, Non Communicable Disease (NCD) medicine kits to people suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and cancer will be distributed in the district. Nearly one lakh patients will benefit with the scheme in Siddipet District.

Health Minister T Harish Rao will launch the scheme shortly in Siddipet by distributing these kits to patients. Since buying medicine was becoming a burden for poor women, BP, cancer and diabetes patients, the State government has decided to distribute the medicines free of cost to them every month. As part of the scheme, the health department has conducted tests at 35 government hospitals across the district and found 61,866 were suffering from BP while 27,238 and 449 were suffering from diabetes and cancer respectively.

The respective ANM would visit the house of each patient to hand over the kit to patients. The medicines will be packed in three different colours to help the patients to identify which medicines will be taken in morning, afternoon and night. Health Minister Harish Rao has also instructed the health staff to sensitise the patients on the need of taking health food besides staying away from bad habits such as liquor and smoking. The Minister said that the patients must be educated on need of regularly doing exercises, yoga and meditation to keep themselves.

The NCD kits are being distributed in other districts already.