NCW sends notice to Telangana DGP on rapes of minor girls in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:45 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: Following news reports that five cases of minor girls being raped were reported in Hyderabad in a week, the National Commission for Women took cognizance of the matter and wrote to the Director General of Police, Telangana to intervene and also send a detailed report on the steps taken.

The Commission said it had taken ‘serious note’ of the increasing rate of heinous crimes against girls and women in Hyderabad. The role of Police was not only to protect and prevent crimes but also to take swift and appropriate action in such matters. Therefore, the Commission has taken cognizance of the matter, it said.

Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the DGP asking to ‘directly intervene’ in the matter and to send a detailed report within seven days on the steps taken by the State to ensure safety and security of girls and women so that such incidences can be prevented in future.

A copy of the letter was sent to the City Police Commissioner as well.