Neha Bhasin’s next song to be out soon

‘Taara’, a blend of classic acoustic and poetic lyrics, has been incorporated into ZEE5 film ‘Lahore Confidential’

Singing sensation Neha Bhasin has managed to touch the hearts of millions with her ever-so-soothing voice that hits all the right chords. With her latest track Taara, she seems to have found a perfect mix of both. Neha will be releasing the song on her own label soon.

As for the video, Neha, along with her co-star, will be seen taking the viewers along a rather beautiful ride with nature at its best, while everything in the frame, seems to scream all things love. The song has also been incorporated into the ZEE5 original film, Lahore Confidential.

Taara gives an edge to the visuals in the absolutely amazing thriller. Taara is a blend of classic acoustic along with poetic lyrics and stands out in urban times where everyone is raging over hip-hop and its likes.

Talking about it, Neha says, “Taara is an absolute gem of a song which has managed to bring together a musical scape that has live tabla, duffs, ghunghroos, rabab, and guitars along with lyrics that bring alive what feels like love from the yesteryear. When you hear the song, you are sure to feel a sense of peace and transcend to a world of music where one feels extremely content. The intention behind the song is to be able to bring in the old wine served in a new bottle vibe and is an ode to Punjabi folk music coupled with a classic melody and a subtle touch of modern acoustics.”

While the music definitely brings together all the elements that have been mentioned by Neha, it sure is a lot more!

