NephroPlus acquires majority stake in Philippines-based Royal Care Dialysis Centers

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-headquartered dialysis services provider NephroPlus has acquired a majority stake of 51 per cent in Philippines-based Royal Care Dialysis Centers (RCDC). The entire financial and operational due diligence happened during Covid times. The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

This cross-border acquisition will help NephroPlus to access the $400 million Philippines dialysis market and the company aims to clock a business of $50 million by 2025, by when the company plans to take the number of centres from six now to 50.

Royal Care which has 10 per cent market share in the Philippines dialysis market has been treating 40,000 patients every year through its centres in Metro Manila and other nearby provinces. The country becomes the first market where NephroPlus has made an overseas acquisition and aims to see similar opportunities in South Asia, South East Asia and CIS countries.

Vikram Vuppala, CEO and founder, NephroPlus, “We plan to invest $15-20 million in the Philippines through debt and equity to expand the network. We will also be increasing our stake in the company from 51 per cent now to 76 per cent in the next 3-4 years.”

NephroPlus operates 230 dialysis centres in 132 cities across 20 States in India.

