Netanyahu informs UN of Israel’s imminent historic agreement with Saudi Arabia

By AP Published Date - 07:42 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

United Nations: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is “on the cusp” of a historic breakthrough leading to a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia.

In an address to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Netanyahu said “peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia will truly create a new Middle East.” The US has been seeking to broker an agreement in which Saudi Arabia would normalise relations with Israel in exchange for a US defense pact, aid in developing a civilian nuclear programme and progress toward creating a Palestinian state.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview with Fox News this week that the two sides are getting closer to an agreement.

But any such deal would face significant obstacles. The Saudis are believed to be pushing for a major step toward peace with the Palestinians, a hard sell for Netanyahu’s government, which is the most hawkish in Israel’s history.