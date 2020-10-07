Netflix acquires worldwide rights for French horror thriller ‘The Swarm’

Set in rural France, the film revolves around the story of a woman who develops an obsessional bond with grasshoppers she is breeding as a high-protein crop.

Washington: Online video streaming platform Netflix has acquired worldwide rights outside of France, Spain, and China of horror-thriller ‘The Swarm.’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has acquired the rights from French director Just Philippot.

The lead role is portrayed by French actor Suliane Brahim who finds herself growing closer to her demanding swarm of bugs as they started to develop a taste of human blood.

‘The Swarm’ which is among five features and 10 shorts selected for Cannes Critics’ Week special 2020 Semaine de la Critique label combines horror with social drama.

Netflix acquired The Swarm from Wild Bunch International, which is handling sales on the title, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will premier on the streamer on December 4.