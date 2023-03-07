Netflix and ACT all set to premiere ‘Rana Naidu’ in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:28 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Hyderabad: Popular Internet Service Provider ACT Fibernet is thrilled to announce the premiere of Netflix’s upcoming crime-drama series ‘Rana Naidu’. For first-time ever, Rana Daggubati will be seen sharing screen space with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati as they star as the father and son duo.

ACT Fibernet customers who have subscribed to the new Netflix plan will get a chance to win a free ticket to the premiere on March 9 at the theatres in Hyderabad, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam, ahead of the show’s official launch on Netflix on March 10.

“We strive to deliver our brand promise of ‘Feel the advantage’ to our customers. In line with this, we are delighted to bring unique experiences such as exclusive premiere of ‘Rana Naidu’ in partnership with Netflix for our loyal customers,” said Ravi Karthik, Head of Marketing and Customer experience, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.