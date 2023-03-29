Netflix’s ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ clocks over 11 million viewing hours

The film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' stars Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar, who showcase their stellar performances and depth of characters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: Netflix’s most recent release, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ has taken off the runway and is soaring high since the day of its launch on March 24, reaching the Top 10 charts in 45 countries and in third position this week on the global films for non-English content list.

Produced by Dinesh Vijay and Amar Kaushik, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ it is directed by Ajay Singh. The film stars Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar, who showcase their stellar performances and depth of characters. Ever since the film’s release, it has been trending in the top 10 across 45 countries.

Expressing their gratitude towards the love they received for the film, Dinesh Vijan shared, “The success of ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ is all credited to Ajay and Amar who have delivered a non-stop roller coaster ride with twists, turns and impeccable performances by Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal, which made for a perfect binge watch. With Netflix’s global reach, we are proudly soaring high in the top 10 of 45 countries!”

Director Ajay Singh said, “I am so thrilled at this response from the audiences. Making this one-of-a-kind heist-hijack thriller felt like a gamble at the time but with the audiences now open to seeing edgy content and with platforms like Netflix supporting such unique content, it gives directors like me room to experiment with our creativity. Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal have both given electrifying performances along with a strong ensemble cast. I hope this film continues to track this well globally.”

‘Chor Nikal ke Bhaga’ is a story about an air hostess and her businessman beau who are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong, when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation.