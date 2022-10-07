‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ debuts on Netflix, doesn’t make it to top 10 movies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:55 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

However, the film failed to even make it to the top 10 streams in India.

Hyderabad: After failing to perform even averagely at the box office, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ landed silently on the streaming platform Netflix on October 5 on the occasion of Dasara. However, the film failed to even make it to the top 10 streams in India. “Keep your p̶o̶p̶c̶o̶r̶n̶ golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING (sic),” announced the official Instagram handle of Netflix India on Wednesday.

The trolling and boycotting of the film continued as Instagram users left comments such as “Mai aaj bhi Forest Gump dekhunga” and “Nahi dekhni” under the post. “Forrest Gump is streaming on Netflix that is enough,” wrote an Instagram user. “Another reason to cancel my subscription,” wrote another.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was hit badly by the boycott trend – despite having a Rs 180 crore budget, the movie made less than Rs 90 crore in its first week of release, earning it the label of a box office bomb. Aamir Khan had earlier said that the movie would release on OTT platforms only six months after its theatrical release, but it looks like the makers hastened the process and released it within two months. “6 months ho gye kya?” asked a netizen sarcastically.

‘Plan A Plan B’, ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’, and ‘Saakini Daakini’ are the top three trending movies on Netflix now.