Netflix kicks off 2023 on a patriotic high with Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Mission Majnu’

Kick-staring 2023 on a patriotic high, Netflix brings to you some of the finest actors, including Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Mir Sarwar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:34 AM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: Netflix dropped the trailer of its much-anticipated espionage-thriller-drama, ‘Mission Majnu’ on Monday. Starring #DeshKaMajnu, Sidharth Malhotra and National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna, the film will take you through a roller coaster of emotions including love, sacrifice, betrayal and honour.

Inspired by true events, ‘Mission Majnu’ transports us into the 1970s into one of the most important missions conducted by India. The trailer showcases Tariq (Sidharth Malhotra) in his many different avatars, juggling between his two identities. The film offers action-packed sequences where fans can witness Sidharth fighting against all odds for the love of his nation.

A Shantanu Bagchi directorial, ‘Mission Majnu’ is set to start streaming exclusively on Netflix from January 20. The film, co-written by Sumit Batheja, Parveez Shaikh, and Aseem Arrora, is jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.