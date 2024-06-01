Netizens decry over erratic power cuts in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: Scorching temperature coupled with erratic power supply proving to be a deadly combination for denizens of Telangana especially Hyderabad. With unreliable power supply, many denizens bombarded the social media on Saturday questioning the State government over the power cuts and demanded for an urgent reddressal of the issue which is not only giving them sleepless nights, but also disrupting their work.

The Congress-led State government previously announced that there would be no power cuts in Telangana. However, many netizens have been tagging BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao on social media platform X, highlighting the frequent power outages. In response, Rama Rao reminded that the current government was headed by the Congress.

He pointed out that it is the Congress government which promised to usher in the “Change” and came to power. However, he assured to highlight some posts by the netizens to bring to the attention of Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. He shared over 30 posts from various netizens complaining about power cuts lasting for nearly two to five hours in different parts of Hyderabad.

Many netizens raised concerns about the Congress government’s ability to manage the power infrastructure developed by the previous BRS administration. They recalled that before 2014, frequent power cuts and power holidays were common. However, the BRS government led by K Chandrashekhar Rao, transformed the situation, ensuring 24-hour quality electricity supply, which significantly boosted Hyderabad’s development.

Stating that the power supply was not restored even three hours after lodging a complaint, a citizen Anthony Daniel Joseph from Habsiguda pointed out that earlier, the complaints were addressed swiftly, but the authorities were taking longer time in fixing disruptions. Another X user Vijay Pendurthi from Nizampet complained that despite no rain or gail, electricity supply was disrupted for nearly five hours in his area during midnight on Friday.

Mazher Syed from Gudimalkapur stated that power cuts were being imposed for one phase every night around same time, and the officials were not responding to phone calls. N Chandrakumar from Pavitra Colony near Musheerabad said power supply is being disrupted for at least an hour every day in his area for the last three months, putting students preparing for exams to trouble.

Physicist Anand Sangeetam thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for helping him remember his childhood by imposing power cuts. He stated that though he could sleep on the roof of their individual house in their childhood, it was impossible in Hyderabad where people live in 15-storeyed apartments.

Meanwhile, a video of group of residents from GPR Colony in Pragathi Nagar went viral when they staged a protest at the Bachupally sub-station on Friday night. They complained that frequent power cuts for prolonged hours were being imposed in Nizampet, Bachupally and surrounding areas without prior intimation. They demanded immediate restoration of power supply and left only after the officials assured to address their grievances.