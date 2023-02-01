Netizens’ hilarious response to the new Budget

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:38 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual budget for the country’s upcoming financial year of 2023. With several new changes coming their way, the citizens took to social media to put forth their views on these decisions. Hashtags like #budget2023 and #Incometax have been trending on Twitter since morning.

While the leading newsrooms of the country are debating the academic standpoint of these changes, the netizens expressed the views of the working class with a touch of sarcasm and humour. Several memes have been surfacing on the net.

A change in income tax slab payers, increase of rebate limit to Rs 7 lakh, reduction of custom duty on goods, financial reforms to support the senior citizens and new steps for the development of several other sectors were announced.

Check out some cool memes that have been trending:

*Budget 2023 exists*

Me to my commerce friend #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/Sa05iYPbnC — Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) February 1, 2023

Cigarette smokers listening to budget waiting to know if prices have increased again.#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/hzMryjxvad — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2023

MBA students preparing ppt on budget to present in class tomorrow. #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/GDtwc1rxXs — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2023