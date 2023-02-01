Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023
Home | Tech | Netizens Hilarious Response To The New Budget

Netizens’ hilarious response to the new Budget

While the leading newsrooms of the country are debating the academic stand point of these changes, the netizens expressed the views of the working class with a touch of sarcasm and humour. Several memes have been surfacing on the net.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 03:38 PM, Wed - 1 February 23
Netizens’ hilarious response to the new Budget

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual budget for the country’s upcoming financial year of 2023. With several new changes coming their way, the citizens took to social media to put forth their views on these decisions. Hashtags like #budget2023 and #Incometax have been trending on Twitter since morning.

While the leading newsrooms of the country are debating the academic standpoint of these changes, the netizens expressed the views of the working class with a touch of sarcasm and humour. Several memes have been surfacing on the net.

A change in income tax slab payers, increase of rebate limit to Rs 7 lakh, reduction of custom duty on goods, financial reforms to support the senior citizens and new steps for the development of several other sectors were announced.

Check out some cool memes that have been trending:

Related News

Latest News