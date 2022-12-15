| Netizens React As Siraj Gets Wicket On Very First Ball Of Innings In India Bangladesh Test Match

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:03 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj struck on his very first ball of the innings against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Siraj dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto for a golden duck as the former obtained a thick outside edge when he tried to play the off-side delivery.

The pacer from Hyderabad claimed his second wicket by dismissing opener Litton Das in the 14th over of the innings, and he soon picked one more.

Kuldeep Yadav also stepped in with four-fer in the match to reduce Bangladesh to 138/8 at stumps on day 2.

The India team that started Day 2 with an overnight score of 278/6, added 126 runs to the scoreboard today. Ashwin and Kuldeep put up a brilliant batting performance as they stitched an 87-run partnership to get India past the 400-run mark.

Netizens are heaping praise on Siraj for his rare feat and are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. And with scores of tweets, Siraj started to trend on Twitter.

Check out the reactions below:

💪🇮🇳 WE DOMINATE! Siraj picked up a wicket in the very first ball to give us the upper hand. 👏 Carry on the good work, boys! 📷 Getty • #INDvBAN #BANvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/lCDFeuBoBG — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) December 15, 2022

Brilliant from Siraj as he gets his name amongst the likes of Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan. 👏#MohammedSiraj #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/ZB9CGEkkcR — FAIZ FAZEL (@theFaizFazel) December 15, 2022

OUT FIRST BALL! Mohammed Siraj removes Najmul Hossain Shanto for a golden 🦆#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/vTljQZYhAI — irfan isak shaikh. (@cricket_irfan7) December 15, 2022

Siraj 🤡 smashed a first ball boundary here but couldn't even touch a single ball in the 2nd ODI where Rohit produced a lone warrior masterclass — Rohitian Ashwin💙 (@ashwin_hitman) December 15, 2022

मियां magic start. 📌😎

Mohammed Siraj strikes on the first ball to dismiss Najmul Hossain Shanto. 👏 👏#BANvIND #Siraj pic.twitter.com/nvyxzxJaGX — Shreyas Aryan𓀠 (@ShreyasAryan1) December 15, 2022

Scorecard:

India: 404/10, 133.5 overs

Bangladesh: 133/8, 44 overs

Bangladesh are 67 runs behind to avoid a follow-on.