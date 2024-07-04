New body announced for Narsampet agriculture market committee

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 July 2024, 12:07 AM

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday announced a new body for the Narsampat (Warangal district ) agricuture market committee. Palai Srinivas and Shakamuri Haribabu have been nominated as the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Market Committee.

The new committee was constituted with 18 members who included Bollu Ramesh, Kolluri Madhukar, Cheera Ashok, Kore Kumaraswamy, Hinge Rama Rao, Chelpuri Jyothi, Ajmeera Dhanja Naik, Dakka Srinivas, Salauddin Ayub Khan, Abdul Raheem, Gatti Sarangapani, S Prabhakar and B Damodar.