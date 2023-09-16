New chapter for Palamuru as CM KCR inaugurates PRLIS

Fulfilling the long cherished dream of people of the water-starved region, CM KCR switched on one of the high powered 145-MW pumping systems, the first of its kind ever used in the world, commencing its crucial wet run

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:03 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: Unfolding a new phase in the transformation of southern Telangana, one of the most backward regions of the country, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday inaugurated the mega Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. Fulfilling the long cherished dream of people of the water-starved region, he switched on one of the high powered 145-MW pumping systems, the first of its kind ever used in the world, commencing its crucial wet run.

Over 3,200 cusecs of water drawn from the offshore point of Srisailam project and channelled through the mammoth tunnel system and surge pool, was pumped into the Anjanagiri reservoir built as part of the Stage-1 of the Rs 35,000 crore project. Crowds that gathered in large numbers at the project erupted in celebrations. Slogans rent the air hailing Chief Minister for the commitment he demonstrated to the cause of Palamuru which once witnessed exodus of lakhs of people in search of water and livelihood in the undivided State.

The project built in five stages with six reservoirs is intended to give 7.15 tmc of water to support the drinking water supply in over 1220 villages spread over six districts in the first phase. It has a provision for meeting irrigation needs with 73 tmc of water to be fulfilled in second phase by obtaining all clearances.

The Chief Minister, who arrived at Narlapur in a large convoy of vehicles earlier in the day, performed a special puja at the venue and unveiled the pylon marking the historic moment. A host of his cabinet colleagues, elected representatives including gram panchayat sarpanches from the beneficiary villages accorded him a rousing welcome. The project officials appraised him of the status of works on the pump houses and surge pools in four other stages of the project. He planted a sapling at the venue, indicative of a green revolution in the offing for Palamuru.

