New courses push number of Engineering seats in Telangana

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: More than 69,000 engineering seats are up for grabs in 176 engineering colleges under the convener quota in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 counselling.

Of the total seats, 66,213 are available in 162 private engineering colleges while 3,152 seats are in 14 university and constituent colleges across the State. This year, the overall number of engineering seats in the State has increased from 91,270 in 2019 to 97,741 now. The increase in number of seats could be attributed to new courses introduced in several private engineering colleges in the State. The new courses in emerging technologies include including BTech Computer Science and Engineering-Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Internet of Things, Networking, Software Engineering, and Computer Science and Business System. These new courses were permitted by the State government with a total of 18,210 seats.

As many as 47 programmes including 45 engineering and two pharmacy courses are on offer to MPC stream students through the TS EAMCET counselling this year. Going branch-wise, among the new courses, CSE AI has 126 seats, CSE Al and Data Science (168), CSE IoT and Cyber Security including Block Chain Technology (126), Computer Science and Business System (252), CSE Cyber Security (1,806), Data Science (3,213), CSE (16,681), CSE AI and ML (5,310), IoT (1,281), Computer Engineering-Software Engineering (210), ECE (13,397), and EEE (6,907).

Though the number of seats increased, the number of engineering colleges has come down from 183 last year to 176 now. A total of 55,531 candidates attended the certificate verification process up to Tuesday. So far, 28,674 candidates who took part in the verification of certificates process have exercised their web options. The Department of Technical Education has urged the candidates to exercise as many number of web options as possible so as to get seat allotment in a better college and course. The last date for exercising web options is October 22.

