New cruiser at Hussain Sagar

State Tourism Department planning to launch 80-seat cruiser facility

Hyderabad: Boating activities in the city are all set to get a major boost, offering some entertainment for the city’s people in these troubled times.

While the three boats launched at Durgam Cheruvu have gained popularity, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is planning to launch an 80-seat cruiser on the Hussain Sagar as well. TSTDC Managing Director B Manohar said boating facilities were being expanded to cater to the increasing demand from tourists.

“An 80-seat cruiser will soon be launched on the Hussain Sagar, for which we have invited tenders. We are also sanitising all boats regularly for the safety of tourists,” he said, adding that two years back, a 35-seater deluxe boat was procured at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, which could be hired by tourists for parties and celebrations. A speed boat that could accommodate 10 passengers was also procured at a cost of Rs 15 lakh.

Boating services, wherever available in the city, including on Hussain Sagar and the Mir Alam Tank, have been quite popular. Boating, which began on the Hussain Sagar in the late 1980s, is a regular feature now with the Tourism Department currently operating a network of 20 boats including three cruisers, five speed boats, three deluxe boats and five mechanical boats.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, around 10,000 tourists used to go for boating on the Hussain Sagar on weekends and holidays while around 3,000-5,000 used to go boating on weekdays. Apart from this, the lake also attracts several water sports enthusiasts for sailing and rowing.

Special attraction

Durgam Cheruvu, with its cable-stayed bridge, has become the tourist hotspot in the city and the Tourism Department is expecting boating here to become a big hit like on the Hussain Sagar once the city returns to normalcy. A deluxe boat, a boat cum floating restaurant and pedal boats have been introduced at Durgam Cheruvu. The Tourism department had converted a jetty boat into a floating restaurant serving dishes ranging from South Indian to Mughlai. The floating restaurant can be booked for events and parties.

Pedal boats a hit at Shilparamam

One of the popular cultural centres in the city, Shilparamam, has boating facilities as well. The pedal boating facilities here are popular among families. It has 18 boats, mostly pedal boats that can be operated in the three-acre water body.

“We have around 200 persons availing the boating facility every day. Every boat is sanitised after the ride. Children enjoy the pedal boats in particular and they have been around right from when we opened, said Anjaiah, General Manager, Shilparamam.

Mir Alam Tank, a visual treat

The Nehru Zoological Park lies adjacent to the Mir Alam Tank and Tourism Department operates boats on the lake, for which one has to enter through the zoo.

The boating facility here is popular with tourists where one gets to enjoy the pleasant breeze and the greenery offered by the zoo park.

Earlier, there were several boats including mechanised boats, steering boats and speed boats. However, the activity now has been restricted to one deluxe boat and a speed boat.

