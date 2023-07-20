New Delhi: 24-year-old man dies of electrocution while using treadmill

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man died of electrocution while he was running on a treadmill at t a gym in New Delhi on Thursday. A case has been registered against the gym owner.

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man died of electrocution while using a treadmill in a gym in Rohini’s Sector-15 area, police said on Thursday.

“A 24-year-old man, identified as Saksham died due to electrocution while using a treadmill at a gym in Sector 15 Rohini on 18th July. Case registered. During the investigation, the alleged person is apprehended in the case. Further investigation is underway,” read the Delhi Police statement.

The alleged incident happened at the Gymplex fitness zone where Saksham Kurthi died due to electrocution while using a treadmill in the gym. As per information, the 24 years old Saksham Kurthi was a resident of Rohini and an employee in a Gurugram-based company. He was taken to the BSA Hospital after he was electrocuted, where he was declared brought dead. In the initial enquiry, the postmortem has been conducted at the hospital, revealing the reason for death, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged and the case has also been registered under section 287/304A of IPC against the gym owner. Further investigation is underway.