Delhi Police to summon Telangana Congress members again in Amit Shah’s fake video case

The four members of the Telangana Congress, who were supposed to appear before the office of the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), did not come on Wednesday.

By PTI Published Date - 2 May 2024, 09:21 PM

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is likely to serve a second notice to the members of the Telangana Congress in connection with the uploading and sharing a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the officials said on Thursday.

“We will again ask them to appear before the IO (investigating officer), as they did not come on Wednesday,” an officer, privy to the investigation said.

The summonses were issued to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members — Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne and Naveen Pettem — under sections 91 and 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). According to the police sources, if a person is served notice under section 160/91 of the CrPC, the person can either make a physical appearance before the IO or send a legal representative.

On Wednesday, Reddy’s lawyer appeared before the IO and asserted that the Congress leader had nothing to do with creating or posting the doctored video of Shah’s speech.

According to police, about 22 people from various political parties in the states of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been served notices in connection with the case and they have been asked to appear before the police on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the ministry of home affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.