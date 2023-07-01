New expressway from Manchirevula to Nagole on cards, says KTR

KT Rama Rao also urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot the Defence land to execute the development works in different parts of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: A new expressway was being planned from Manchirevula to Nagole covering 55 km over River Musi, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, here on Saturday.

After inaugurating the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Narsingi interchange, he said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has many development plans for the State, specially Hyderabad and this expressway would facilitate connectivity between the western parts of the city and its eastern parts decongesting the traffic. The expenditure to execute the project is Rs 10,000 crore and this expressway is in addition to the 14 bridges that will dot the Musi River.

Rama Rao also urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot the Defence land to execute the development works in different parts of the city. The Prime Minister is expected to visit the State next week and ahead of it, Rama Rao urged him to come to Telangana with the good news.

The series of projects that await acquisition of Defence lands the skywalk in Mehdipatnam, the MA&UD Minister said adding the State is ready to allot 500 acres in Shamirpet in lieu of the 150 acres of Defence land required for developmental works.

