KTR inaugurates Narsingi interchange, STP in Kokapet

Aftter inaugurating the facilities, Minister KTR said that, by September, Hyderabad will become the first city in the country to treat 100 per cent of its waste water

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:58 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday inaugurated the Outer Ring Road ( ORR) Narsingi interchange and the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Kokapet.

This STP with 15 MLD capacity has been built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) with Rs 66. 16 crore.

Aftter inaugurating the facilities, the Minister said that, by September, Hyderabad will become the first city in the country to treat 100 per cent of its waste water.

“Due to the treated water, the lakes will not be polluted. We will also bring a ‘Waste Water Recycling Policy’,” the Minister said.

The ORR Narsingi interchange built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with Rs 29.50 crore

will be of a great relief to commuters going to Manchirevula, Kokapet, Gandipet and Shankarpally.

This facility will also be useful to commuters going to Langar Houz and its vicinity.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Serilingampally MP Ranjith Reddy, Rajendra Nagar MLA Prakash Goud and others participated in the inaugural ceremonies.