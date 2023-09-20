New Vande Bharat Trains incorporated with several features for enhanced passenger comfort

Hyderabad: Taking into account suggestions from passengers, a host of technological changes were incorporated in the new Vande Bharat Trains to make the travel experience more comfortable.

Presently, 25 pairs of Vande Bharat Trains are being operated across Indian Railways and in South Central Railway, two pairs i.e., between Secunderabad – Tirupati – Secuderabad and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam – Secuderabad have been running with nearly 120% patronage. Several improvements have been incorporated into the New Vande Bharat Trains to make it more comfortable, safer, aesthetic and energy efficient, a press release said.

The improvements include increased reclination angle of the seats, optimization of hardness of cushion, improved accessibility of mobile charging point under the seats, increase in wash basin depth to avoid splashing of water in lavatories, improved lighting in toilets, provision of securing point for wheel chairs of Divyangjan passengers in Driving Trailer coaches, and improved hammer box cover for easy access in case of emergency.

The other improved features in New Vande Bharat are hinged transparent door assembly for the fire extinguishers in coaches to have better visibility in case of emergency, improved air tightness for better air conditioning with insulation over panels, smooth touch controls for luggage rack lights by change from resistive touch to capacitive touch.