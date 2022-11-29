‘New veterinary colleges soon at Siddipet, Nizamabad, Nalgonda’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated the modern veterinary clinical complex at PV Narasimha Rao Veterinary University at Rajendranagar here on Tuesday. He announced that three new veterinary colleges will be started in Siddipet, Nizamabad and Nalgonda districts soon, to address the shortage of veterinary doctors in the State.

The modern veterinary clinic has been developed with an expenditure of RS 12.75 crore on the veterinary university campus at Rajendranagar. It will house medicine, gyanecology, diagnosis lab, smart classroom and other facilities under same roof for the veterinary students. Other wings including endoscopy, scanning and blood bank will be made available soon. All types of medical services and intensive care units will be available for all types of livestock, small animals, pets and other animals, at the complex.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav said within five months after the State formation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao established the State Veterinary University named it after former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao to honour the latter. He said that the veterinary clinical complex was established with state-of-the-art equipment to attract students from other States as well.

“The veterinary clinical complex will be very useful for all students pursuing veterinary education and animal breeders. It will become very beneficial for the experts and researchers in the field of veterinary medicine in the coming days,” he added.

In affiliation to the University, the government is operating veterinary science colleges in Mamunooru of Warangal district, Korutla of Jagitial district, and fisheries college at Pebberu in Wanaparthy district. In addition, new veterinary polytechnic colleges, livestock research centres, fisheries research centres, poultry seeds centres and others, have been established in the districts of Karimnagar, Warangal, Mahabubnagar and Siddipet

Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, MLC Surabhi Vanidevi, Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Corporation chairman D Balaraj Yadav, Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation chairman Soma Bharat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary for Animal Husbandry Adhar Sinha, Fisheries Commission Latchiram Bhukya, Veterinary Director Ramchander and the University vice-chancellor Ravinder Reddy and others attended the inaugural ceremony.